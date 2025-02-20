Liberia: A Call for Reconciliation and Unity Within the Liberia Annual Conference, United Methodist Church

opinion

As we continue to watch and witness the current instability and crisis within the Liberia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, the time has come and now is the time, that Clergies of the Christian Community and the Christian Church in general, pray and intercede for the peaceful settlement of this crisis and for peace and reconciliation to abound within the LAC, UMC. The Liberia Annual Conference, United Methodist Church has over the years contributed immensely to the growth and development of our beloved country through its educational institutions, healthcare services and faith communities throughout Liberia.

And with all these accomplishments and thrives that the LAC, UMC had made over the years and continues to make, and with the current trend the Church is taking, it's time now that all well-meaning Christians and Liberians, whether United Methodists or not, come together and pray for reconciliation and peace within the LAC, UMC.

From the look of things and from my personal interactions and discussions with both members of the clergy and laity within the LAC, UMC, the issues of "Regionalization" and "Same-Sex Marriage" are the key dilemmas that are causing the division and current split within this part of the Body of Christ.

And as a Christian Public Leader and an ordained clergy of the One Holy and Apostolic Church and in my personal opinion, these issues, while they are issues of concern, yet should not cause any division or split within the LAC, UMC. These issues can be handled void of fights, insults and division if all parties are honest and sincere about what they are really opting for. While we continue to lift our voices in prayers and intercede for peace and unity within the LAC, UMC, here are my takes on the issues of "Regionalization" and "Same-Sex Marriage" within the LAC, UMC.

According to research and the teachings of the United Methodist Church (UMC), Regionalization is the process of giving more autonomy and decision-making to Regional Conferences with the aim of making the Regional Conferences more effective in reaching out to the people of God entrusted to their care.

Under this arrangement, Regional Conferences will have equal authority and responsibilities to pass legislations for their regions, be able to take decisions that will best support their respective context and set their own guidelines and policies for clergy qualifications and chargeable offenses. Additionally, under the practice of Regionalization, Regional Conferences will embrace their respective cultural diversities, honor their contextual realities, and allow the Regional Conferences to engage their people based on their contextual realities and understandings. Simply put, Regionalization is taking the Church to the power and giving the people the power to take decisions on the level of their respective regions.

With the above understanding, and if the practice of Regionalization is to give autonomy and decision-making powers to the Regional Conferences, then, in my opinion, this idea is not a bad idea and should not be the cause of division or split within the LAC, UMC.

Remember, context plays a very important role in our understanding of God and the scripture, and as such, giving the Regional Conferences the autonomy and power to take their own decisions based on their respective context is in the best interest of the regions and an issue that should not cause the church to split. According to the Theologian, Stephen B. Bevans, our cultures and histories play significant roles in our understanding of theology and that there is nothing like theology except contextual theology.

Context is indeed very important in our understanding of God and the scripture because the experience, culture, history and the place an individual resides have significant influence in the understanding of God and the scripture in the life of an individual. Also, according to Bevans, as our cultural and historical context plays a part in the construction of the reality in which we live, so our context influences the understanding of God and the expression of our faith.

Remember, as we are different in terms of race, cultures, traditions, tastes and locations, so our understandings of God and faith are different and all this is because of the context in which we find ourselves. Hence, contextualization which is equivalent to regionalization is very important in our understanding of the God we serve and the faith we profess.

On the issue of same-sex marriage, I want to encourage our brothers and sisters of the LAC, UMC not to harbor any fear or allow this issue to divide the church because such practice is not allowed under the laws of Liberia. There is nowhere in our laws as a state that same-sex marriage is supported and encouraged.

Under our laws, marriage is defined as a union between a male and female and not a union between male and male or female and female. More besides, it's the state that grants marriage licenses and certificates to couples and not the church. Therefore, the LAC, UMC can in no way institute such a practice within Liberia and there is no bishop or pastor within the borders of Liberia who can carry out such a practice.

This brings us again to the point of context as outlined above as Same-sex marriage is not permissible within our context and the Leadership of the LAC, UMC can in no way embrace this practice within our context. Hence, members of the LAC, UMC should not worry about this issue or allow their beautiful and great church has accomplished so many over the years and which has contributed enormously to the growth and development of our country, to be divided because of an issue that is in no way possible under our laws as a nation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Remember, there are many great and positive things that we as a church can direct our energies toward and not same-sex marriage which is not possible under our laws. As the Church of God, it is time that we direct our energies, time and resources on the issues of poverty, corruption, injustices, and violence that have taken over our beloved country.

Praying that both parties will see reasons to come together and handle these issues with honesty, sincerity and prayers so as to save the face of the LAC, UMC and the Christian Community at large. Lifting the Bishop, Clergy and Members of the LAC, UMC in our thoughts and prayers for peace and unity as they navigate these turbulent times within their faith tradition. We also call on the leadership of the Liberian Council of Churches to intervene so as to amicably resolve this impasse and restore sanity to the LAC, UMC. LONG LIVE THE LAC, UMC AND THE CHURCH OF GOD!

About the Author

The Rev. Dr. Slewion P. Lewis is an Ordained Priest of the Episcopal Church of Liberia currently on study leave pursuing his PhD at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA. Prior to his departure, he served as Dean for the Emmanuel W. Johnson College of Theology at the Cuttington University Undergraduate Program, Director of Theological Education of the Episcopal Church of Liberia and Priest-In-Charge of Grace Episcopal Church, Sugar Hill, Gbarnga City, Bong County. Liberia.