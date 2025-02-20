Liberia: Boakai Lifts NEC Chair Suspension

20 February 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
press release

-Calls for Unity and Cooperation in the Commission's Work

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has lifted the suspension of Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah as Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), with immediate effect.

The decision was reached following a high-level meeting Wednesday, February 18, 2025, at the Executive Mansion, attended by the NEC Board of Commissioners, the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia, and senior officials of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

The reinstatement of Chairperson Lansanah comes after a series of extensive discussions among NEC Commissioners and senior advisors to the President, leading to an agreement on enhanced cooperation among the Commissioners and the reversal of dismissal actions previously taken against certain NEC employees.

In reinstating Chairperson Lansanah, President Boakai emphasized the importance of unity and professionalism within the NEC. He urged the Commissioners to foster closer collaboration and avoid any perception of internal discord within an institution that holds significant public trust.

The President further called for renewed efforts to restore harmony between the Commission's leadership and its staff.

Additionally, President Boakai has agreed to meet with the leadership of the NEC aggrieved workers at a future date to address concerns raised in a petition submitted to his office following a demonstration in December 2024. He encouraged NEC employees to continue supporting the Commission's work while maintaining a peaceful and cooperative approach.

With this resolution, President Boakai expressed the hope that the uncertainty surrounding the NEC has been addressed, clearing the way for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Nimba County by-election to fill the vacancy left as a result of the passing of Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

The President reiterated his unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the NEC and ensuring the credibility of Liberia's democratic processes.

