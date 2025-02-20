Liberia: Commerce Minister Embarks On Nationwide Tour

A team of high-power officials of the Ministry of Commerce, headed Minister Dokosa had embarked on a nationwide Inspectorate tour to ensure that the government generated enough revenue for national development.

Briefing reporters in Ganta, Minister Dakosa said the tour is intended to enforce the ongoing MoC inspection which kicked up a few days ago.

She said they are on the field to see how they can generate good revenue so as to boost the economy.

She added that the ARREST Agenda calls for greater development in the country and in order to achieve the agenda, the Ministry of Commence which is in charge of trade also had control over the economy.

"As you may be aware the Ministry of Commerce is in charge of trade and as such we are also in control of the economy, so in order for the economy to boom, we also have to get some enforcement done," she said.

"We are here to work along with our business partners, encouraging them to pay their taxes," she said.

Minister Dogoseh also noted the tour is intended to bring some transformation, in terms of paying tax.

The Minister was accomplished by the Inspector General of Liberia Mr. D. Dorr Cooper, the regional inspector of northern Liberia and other core of senior inspectors.

She added the tour will serve as another means of encouraging or motivating their inspectors in the various inspectorates so as to follow the same trench in line with the ARREST Agenda.

The Minister, who had already visited Grand Cape mount County is also expected to visit other counties in the northern region from Nimba County.

"We will encourage the businesspeople to pay their taxes, because the government needs those taxes to build roads, pay salaries, build schools and many more," she added.

Despite the huge collection of taxes and inspection of goods by the Ministry of Commerce, the staff on the field, especially in countries like Nimba, there is no logistics, in terms of vehicles to enhance their inspection from place to place, something the Minister could not properly address when asked.

In Ganta, the Ministry of Commerce is operating from a container, with small offices petitioned with plywood in the city's office, leaving many to wonder why the government had not been able to build office space from the regime President Sirleaf to present.

Most of the inspectors or agents on the field across Nimba are to be placed on the payroll, something that is likely to undermine the effectiveness of revenue collection.