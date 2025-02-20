South Africa: Five Drug Dealers to Spend Long Time in Jail

press release

LIMPOPO — Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (HAWKS)

Five accused, Eze Chekuebwe Aloicios (42), Chimankpam Prosper Ashame (53), Dube Lebang David (40), Chigozie Henry Okoro (38) and Okeke Peter Richard (52) were convicted and sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment on four counts of drug related offences and contravention of the Immigration Act by the Musina Regional Court on 17 February 2025.

During 2021, the Musina based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation received a tip-off about the suspicious people who were dealing in illicit drugs around Musina. The investigation was launched and the Hawks manage to identify accused and the address of their operations.

The accused were arrested during a take-down operation conducted by the Musina based Hawks Serious Organised Crime and the Thohoyandou based Tactical Response Team (TRT) on 11 November 2021 at Musina in Mopani District. The Hawks investigations established that the accused were dealing in Crystal Meth drugs between 2017 and 2018.

The accused applied for bail several times which was denied. They have been in custody until their conviction and sentencing.

The sentenced handed as follows:

Eze Chekuebwe Aloicios:

Guilty in respect of count 7: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to three years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 8: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to four years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 12: Contravention of the Immigration Act- sentenced to two years' imprisonment

The accused declared unfit to possess firearm in terms of the Firearm Control Act

Chimankpam Prosper Ashame:

Guilty in respect of count 7: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to three years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 8: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to four years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 12: Contravention of the Immigration Act- sentenced to two years' imprisonment

The accused declared unfit to possess firearm in terms of the Firearm Control Act

Chigozie Henry Okoro:

Guilty in respect of count 9: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to three years' imprisonment

The accused declared unfit to possess firearm in terms of the Firearm Control Act

Dube Lebang David:

Guilty in respect of count 5: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to three years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 6: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to four years' imprisonment

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The accused declared unfit to possess firearm in terms of the Firearm Control Act

Okeke Peter Richard:

Guilty in respect of count 7: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to three years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 8: Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act - sentenced to four years' imprisonment

Guilty in respect of count 12: Contravention of the Immigration Act- sentenced to two years' imprisonment

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province Major General Gopz Govender welcomed the conviction and the sentence of the accused.