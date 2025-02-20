Kenya: DPP Opposes Bail for Juja MP Koimburi in Forgery Case

Nairobi Kenya — The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has opposed the temporary release of Juja MP George Koimburi, arguing that he is likely to abscond court proceedings.

In a statement, the DPP said the legislator would remain in custody until Tuesday, February 25, when the court will rule on his bail application.

Prosecution counsels Evelyn Onunga and Benjamin Kelwon told the court that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) lawmaker had previously failed to appear in court, leading to a warrant of arrest issued in 2022.

"To ensure the ends of justice are met in this case, it is the prosecution's view that the accused person be denied bond at this stage," Onunga said.

The prosecution further argued that Koimburi had violated the terms of a previous bail, leading to the forfeiture of his Sh100,000 cash bail.

As a result, a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 6, 2022, and remained in force until it was executed on February 18, 2025.

The MP was arraigned in a Kiambu court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday over allegations of forging academic documents.

Koimburi faces six charges--three related to forgery and three for uttering false documents.

The prosecution claims he forged a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate between November and December 1994, falsifying a Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) certificate to pass it off as genuine.

He is also accused of forging two Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) certificates--one for participation in the East African Universities Accession Project and another for academic excellence from the School of Human Resource Development.

The MP is alleged to have knowingly presented the forged certificates to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on March 8, 2021, while claiming they were authentic documents issued by KNEC and JKUAT.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mwanamkuu Mwakwambirwa, Koimburi pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his arraignment, the court granted him a Sh200,000 cash bail.