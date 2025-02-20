Africa: Seeds of Hope - Houssenni's Journey Back to Central Africa

Houssenni Adamou, fled the Central African Republic 10 years ago leaving his wife and two children behind. As the first voluntary repatriation convoy of 2025 prepared to depart, Houssenni stood among the crowd, his heart brimming with anticipation. "I cannot wait to be reunited with my family," he shared, his voice filled with emotion. For the past ten years, he has been dreaming and praying for the day when peace would return to the Central African Republic so that he would be reunited with his family. Today seems to be that day." I had to flee for my life. Separation from my family was never easy, but I had no choice," The conflict that had erupted targeted men and he felt fleeing was the safest course of action for his family leaving him with no choice than to seek refuge in Cameroon.

This first convoy of 2025 was transporting 103 families of 258 refugees as they made their return to CAR. UNHCR works in close collaboration with the Governments of Cameroon and the Central African Republic to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of refugees like Houssenni in safety and dignity. As of December 2024, the UNHCR Sub-Office in Bertoua had successfully repatriated almost 7000 Central African Republic refugees, bringing the total number of voluntary repatriations to 15,123 since 2019.

The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm and hope as refugees gathered at the entrance of their transporting buses, eagerly awaiting their journey home. Children waved back to their friends; their faces lit with joy as they crossed the Cameroon border into the Central Africa Republic.

Houssenni, like many other Central African refugees, benefited from the 500 hectares of farmland provided by UNHCR thanks to the close collaboration of the Government of Cameroon and local authorities, which enabled him to sustain himself in Cameroon. With peace now restored in the Central African Republic, his eagerness to return home and revive his fish-selling business has been rekindled reflecting his resilience and determination.

The UNHCR in the Eastern façade, covering the East, Adamawa, and North Regions, provides protection and durable solutions for over 255,899 Central African Republic refugees. Through initiatives such as the provision of tricycles and various other livelihood opportunities, UNHCR has empowered more than 1,059 refugee beneficiaries to achieve self-sufficiency. These efforts not only enable refugees to sustain themselves but also allow them to contribute positively to their host communities, by participating in local markets through the running of small businesses engaging in agriculture, and so much more. Such contributions contribute to the overall growth of host communities, fostering a spirit of mutual support and inclusion. The Deputy Representative of UNHCR Assistant Representative for Protection in Cameroon reflecting over UNHCR's impact in these regions stated: " The opportunity to return home voluntarily bring a sense reconnection with one's roots, culture and community. This is a healing process that is only possible with the engagement of all governmental and individual parties involved in supporting these resilient communities as they rebuild their lives and contribute to their homeland's peace and prosperity."

The CAR Platform, an initiative dedicated to providing sustainable solutions for CAR refugees, focuses on enhancing legal protection, fostering economic inclusion, and empowering displaced populations. It has been instrumental in implementing the recommendations of the Yaoundé Declaration, particularly in facilitating the voluntary return of refugees.

Created in 2023 and active in six countries hosting CAR refugees: Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Sudan, and South Sudan, this initiative is fostering economic inclusion and empowerment for forcibly displaced CAR refugees. The Gado Badzere refugee site, currently home to over 8,809 Central African Republic refugees, is proposed to be transformed into a modern and durable transit center for CAR returnees. This multi-service center will facilitate registration and provide temporary vocational training, both of which are crucial for the successful reintegration of returning refugees into their communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa International Organisations Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As he climbs into the bus, Housseni knows a long journey with some bumpy stretches is nothing compared to the road that has now brought him this close to his family again. He knows it is a step towards healing and rebuilding and making up for lost time with his family. He has many stories to tell his children, especially about how he made it this far. With gratitude in his heart for the Cameroon Government that hosted him, the communities that welcomed and included him, he is eager to be covered in the loving embraces of his family once again.