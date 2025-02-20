Sudan: MFA Condemns Al-Getainah Massacre, Calls for Decisive International Stance Against RSF Militia, Its Sponsor and Supporters

press release

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press statement on Tuesday regarding the heinous massacre committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Al-Getainah area, White Nile State, the number of victims of which has so far reached 433 people, including infants.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that it considers all those who participate with the RSF militia or support it in its intended propaganda move in the name of signing a political charter supervised by its regional sponsor, its supporters and those who obey its orders in the region, as partners in its crimes and atrocities against the Sudanese people, calling for a decisive international stance against the militia and its sponsor.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the text of the statement:

Overwhelmed by its devastating defeat and the inability to withstand the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces' advance to rescue civilians from their atrocities, the RSF janjweed militia resorted to its usual tactics of vengeance against defenseless civilians in villages and small towns.

In the past few days, the terrorist militia committed a brutal massacre in the villages of the Qetina area, White Nile, resulting in the deaths of 433 people, including infants. This massacre is the worst atrocity committed by the terrorist militia since the genocide in Geneina and Ardamita. It is a continuation of the previous massacres in Wad Alnoura, Jalqani, Al-Hilaliya, Al-Seriha, Tamboul, the Zamzam IDPs camp, and villages in North Darfur.

This horrific massacre confirms that the militia's war is actually against the entire Sudanese people, and that it is SAF and supporting forces that will free the people from these savage gangs. It also highlights that anyone who participates in or supports the militia in its planned propaganda movement, under the guise of signing a political charter sponsored by its regional sponsors and those who follow their orders in the region, is complicit in its crimes and atrocities against the Sudanese people.

We renew our call for international action against the terrorist RSF militia, its backers, and supporters, as their crimes exceed those committed by known international terrorist groups.

Issued on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.