Sudan: Higher Committee for Currency Replacement Reviews the Progress of Interbank Networking Process

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, chaired the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Currency Change and Replacement, in the presence of Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Caretaker Prime Minister, Osman Hussein, and a number of ministers and bank's general managers.

The meeting discussed many issues and topics related to banking procedures represented in determining the position of linking banking applications, implementing electronic payment, government collection, and the electronic payment process.

Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser said, in a press statement, that the meeting reviewed the position of banks and ensured the availability of the transfer service and the completion of the mandatory networking process and making the required banking improvements to open new accounts and branches in production areas according to the fiscal budget for the year 2025.

Al-Aiser explained that the meeting discussed the position of payment with the Customs and Traffic Police Departments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Aviation Authority, in addition to reviewing the mandatory linking process with the electronic banking services company platform.

The Minister pointed out that the technical linkage process between a number of banks has been completed, represented by Omdurman National Bank, Faisal Islamic Bank, Al-Salam Bank, Al-Balad Bank, Commercial Real Estate Bank, and the Sudanese Egyptian Bank, adding that these banks have become very effective.

The Minister of Information noted that the meetings of the Supreme Committee for Currency Change and Replacement are continuing to ensure the completion of the banking linkage process and transfers between bank accounts in a number of banks.