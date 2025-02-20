Kenya: MFA - Hosting of Kenya to Political Agreement's Signing Event Between RSF Militia and Its Affiliated Parties Is Regretful

press release

Portsudan — Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press statement on Tuesday regarding Keyna hosting of the event of signing a so-called "political agreement" between the terrorist Janjaweed militia--responsible for ongoing acts of genocide in Sudan--and its affiliated individuals and groups.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) publishes the text of the statement:

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the Kenyan government's disregard for its obligations under international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by hosting the event of signing a so-called "political agreement" between the terrorist Janjaweed militia--responsible for ongoing acts of genocide in Sudan--and its affiliated individuals and groups.

Given that the stated objective of this agreement is to establish a parallel government on part of Sudanese territory, this move promotes the dismembering of African states, violates their sovereignty, and interferes in their internal affairs. This is, therefore, a clear breach of the UN Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the established principles of the contemporary international order.

Furthermore, hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities--while they continue to perpetrate genocide, massacre civilians on an ethnic basis, attack IDP camps, and commit acts of rape--constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes.

Equally, this action by the Kenyan government not only violates the principles of good neighborliness but also contravenes the pledges Kenya has made at the highest levels not to allow hostile activities against Sudan to be carried out on its soil. It is, therefore, tantamount to an act of hostility against the entire Sudanese people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that this propaganda stunt will have no impact on the ground, as the Sudanese Armed Forces, along with joint and supporting forces--backed by the Sudanese people--remain resolute in their determination to liberate every inch of Sudanese territory desecrated by the terrorist militia and its foreign mercenaries. Their swift and continuous progress toward this goal remains unabated.

While the Ministry calls on the international community to condemn this hostile act by the Kenyan government, it affirms that it will take all necessary measures to redress the balance.

Issued on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.