Sudan: Jabir Affirms Sudan's Commitment to Security Council Agreements and Resolutions On Abyei

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir affirmed the commitment of the Sudanese government and its keenness to implement the provisions of the agreement and resolutions approved by the UN Security Council regarding the Abyei area in 2005.

During a meeting in his office on Tuesday with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Peacekeeping Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacquard, in the presence of the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil, His Excellency renewed the Sudanese government's rejection of the unilateral referendum conducted by the government of South Sudan, which is a violation of the agreements signed in 2005.

For his part, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Peacekeeping Operations explained, in a press statement following the meeting, that he held a good meeting with TSC Member, during which he discussed the situation in Abyei and the role of the UN peacekeeping mission, expressing his happiness with the Sudanese government's interaction with the mission's performance and its keenness to establish peace and stability in the area.

Mr. Lacquard stressed the keenness of the United Nations Mission to continue working to maintain stability in Abyei, and to create conditions for finding a permanent solution to the issue, through coordination with the Government of Sudan and other stakeholders, pointing to the commitment of the United Nations to support the citizens of the area with humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Hussein Al-Amin Al-Fadil explained that the meeting touched on the situation in the Abyei area and the Sudanese government's vision on what is happening in the area and its consequences and the violations of the Government of South Sudan in this regard.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations confirmed his support for the Sudanese government and that what the authorities in South Sudan are doing is not in line with the legal obligations under the agreements related to the Abyei area.

Hussein explained that the two parties agreed on the need to find sound solutions in accordance with what was planned in the UN Security Council.