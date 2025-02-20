Zimbabwe: Telone No Longer Small - Maruwa

Modest outfit TelOne have made a big statement of intent.

They have unveiled 17 new signings, in a clear indication of their quest for prosperity in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Wi-Fi Boys have also unearthed two potential gems from the FC Porto academy, including a 16-year-old boy who coach Hebert Maruwa is tipping to blossom and shine this season.

Calvin Chigara is an upcoming central midfielder who has been receiving some rave reviews, while Simbarashe Takaedza (17) is a roving left-back.

"These are very good players who can easily adapt to the rigours of the Premiership.

"We also have Principe Magondo, who is still 18, and Evidence Chikona, young brother to Elton, who is just 15.

"We are going to introduce good teenagers who are going to command places in the first team.

"But, watch out for Chigara; he is a gem indeed," boasted Marowa.

FC Porto are a Harare-based academy with links to Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Chigara and Takaedza could follow in the footsteps of former Dynamos teenage sensation Bill Antonio, who took the Premiership by storm in 2022, before moving to Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen.

The duo is part of the 17 new signings released by TelOne yesterday.

Former Dynamos captain Frank Makarati headlines a cast that has other experienced players like Leeroy Murape, who arrived from ZPC Kariba; Bruno Mtigo and Nigel Makumbe (ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars); and Gerald Bero, who joined from Manica Diamonds.

TelOne also raided forwards Tawanda Macheke and Panashe Mutasa from Manica Diamonds.

Macheke worked under Maruwa when the youthful gaffer took charge of Black Rhinos a couple of seasons ago.

Farau Matare signed from Bulawayo Chiefs, and Tapiwa Chilenga (GreenFuel), Phenias Chigulupati (Simba Bhora), Prince Milanzi (Bikita Minerals), Milton Chimedza (Herentals), and Tafadzwa Marira (Harare City) have also been lured to Gweru.

The ex-Black Rhinos duo of Kudakwashe Nyakudanga and Principe Magondo were also part of the recruits unveiled by TelOne.

TelOne are targeting a top-eight finish, and Maruwa is promising happy days for the football lovers from Gweru and the Midlands as a whole. The Wi-Fi Boys finished 10th last season and were six points above the relegation zone.

Last season was their second in the PSL, having made their debut in 2019.

"It's all about improving the team; don't forget the team was relegated in 2019 in their first season, and they came back in 2024, and we were almost relegated again," Maruwa told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

"That's why we are changing our approach.

"I want to thank the club's executive, the board, and fans for supporting the team."

Maruwa believes TelOne have the potential to grow into one of the PSL giants.

He thinks the Wi-Fi Boys are no longer a small team.

"We need to work as a unit.

"We have a balanced team that has some young boys and senior guys with experience.

"So, basically, if we pull in one direction, we are going to have a good season.

"We also need to have the right combinations," he said.

The former Dynamos coach had a chance to watch some of the new players when TelOne played Bulawayo City in a friendly match in Bulawayo last weekend.

They have also had some sparring matches against Sheasham, Chapungu, and Scottland.

Maruwa is aware expectations will be higher this season, after the club's massive investment in new personnel.

"But the good thing is we are no longer in relegation, unlike last season, which was tough for us.

"We are no longer a small team because we passed the test last season when we rose from fighting relegation to end up in the top 10.

"This season will be more competitive given that most of the teams have recruited good players.

"So, we need to be at our best. But with the team we have I think a top eight finish is possible.

"Expect happy days in Gweru," said Maruwa.