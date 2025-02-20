Uganda: Joe Walker Set to Embark On 340km Kampala-Gulu Road Safety Awareness Walk

Joe Walker Foundation has launched the fourth edition of the Joe Walker Road Safety Campaign, a 10-day, 340-kilometer walk from Kampala to Gulu.

This year's campaign aims to engage communities, boda-boda riders, schools, law enforcement, and policymakers in critical road safety conversations.

At a press briefing held at Jubilee Alliaz on Parliamentary Avenue, Joe Walker, real name Joseph Beyanga, emphasized the urgent need to address Uganda's alarming road accident statistics.

According to the 2023 police report, Uganda loses 14 lives daily and registers 70 casualties, with road crashes consuming nearly 5% of the country's GDP. The leading causes of these accidents careless overtaking and speeding account for 52% of road crashes.

"This is not just a walk; it's a movement to change our road culture," Joe Walker stated. "Every day, 14 people are killed on our roads due to reckless driving. Let's stop the madness--drive carefull, avoid speed, and respect pedestrians and cyclists. Together, we can make Uganda's roads safer and save lives," Beyanga said.

The walk will officially begin on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 6:00 AM, from the Independence Monument in Kampala, with Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, officiating the flag-off.

The journey will cover several key towns, with daily stops. The first day will start off at the Independence Monument and end in Bombo.

The next stops will be Luweero, Nakasongola, Migyera, Kafu, Kigumba, Bweyale, Kamdini, Bobi, and finally Gulu. Along the route, participants will engage with communities, raise awareness, and promote road safety principles.

Throughout the journey, Joe Walker and his team will engage with communities, emphasizing the importance of patience, responsibility, and caution on the road.

Walker noted that they chose Gulu, as a commercial hub in Northern Uganda, plays a crucial role in trade and agriculture, linking local farmers and businesses to larger markets. Ensuring safe roads in this region is essential for economic growth and public well-being.

The Joe Walker Foundation has spearheaded several successful road safety campaigns in the past: 2022: Kampala to Bushenyi (Inaugural Road Safety Walk), in 2023, Kampala to Mbale ("Too Young to Die" Walk), in 2024 Kampala to Fort Portal ("Get Home Safe" Walk)

Building on these efforts, the 2025 Kampala to Gulu Walk aligns with the UN General Assembly's goal to reduce global road traffic deaths by 50% by 2030.

Joe Walker has urged Ugandans to join him and his team in raising awareness about road safety.

"Let's take 340,000 steps together for 340km of change. Let's create a safer road environment for everyone," he added.

This year's walk is more than just a campaign--it is a nationwide call to action for better road habits, responsible driving, and policy changes.

By combining grassroots activism, digital advocacy, and media engagement, the initiative is set to create a lasting impact.