Congo-Kinshasa: Democratic Republic of the Congo-related Designations; Counter Terrorism Designations; Counter Narcotics Designations Updates

announcement

Washington, DC — Specially Designated Nationals List Update

The following individuals has been added to OFAC's SDN List:

KABAREBE, James, Rwanda; DOB 23 Dec 1959; POB Rwanda; alt. POB Uganda; nationality Rwanda; Gender Male; Passport PD101127 (Rwanda) expires 01 Jul 2027; alt. Passport PD101374 (Rwanda) expires 14 Nov 2028; alt. Passport RW01119 (Rwanda) (individual) [DRCONGO].

KINGSTON, Lawrence Kanyuka (a.k.a. KANYUKA, Lawrence Kingston), North Kivu, Congo, Democratic Republic of the; 12 Rue Chevalier, Saint-Maur-des-Fosses 94210, France; 66 Cranberry Lane, London E16 4PE, United Kingdom; 27 Old Gloucester Street, London WC1N 3AX, United Kingdom; DOB 19 Jul 1970; POB Kinshasa, Congo, Democratic Republic of the; nationality Congo, Democratic Republic of the; alt. nationality United Kingdom; Gender Male; Passport 518058784 (United Kingdom) expires 10 Jul 2024 (individual) [DRCONGO] (Linked To: M23).

The following entities have been added to OFAC's SDN List:

CARTELES UNIDOS (a.k.a. CARTEL DE TEPALCATEPEC; a.k.a. CARTEL DEL ABUELO; a.k.a. TEPALCATEPEC CARTEL; a.k.a. "CARTEL DE LOS REYES"; a.k.a. "THE GRANDFATHER CARTEL"; a.k.a. "UNITED CARTELS"), Mexico; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [FTO] [SDGT].

KINGSTON FRESH LTD, 27 Old Gloucester Street, London WC1N 3AX, United Kingdom; Organization Established Date 05 Oct 2016; Organization Type: Other food service activities; Company Number 10410781 (United Kingdom) [DRCONGO] (Linked To: KINGSTON, Lawrence Kanyuka).

KINGSTON HOLDING, 229 Rue Saint Honore, Paris, Ile-de-France 75001, France; Website https://kingstonholding.com; Organization Established Date 25 Aug 2017; Organization Type: Other business support service activities n.e.c.; Business Registration Number 831709902 (France) [DRCONGO] (Linked To: KINGSTON, Lawrence Kanyuka).

The following changes have been made to OFAC's SDN List:

CARTEL DE JALISCO NUEVA GENERACION (a.k.a. CJNG; a.k.a. JALISCO NEW GENERATION CARTEL; a.k.a. NEW GENERATION CARTEL OF JALISCO), Mexico [SDNTK] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059]. -to- CARTEL DE JALISCO NUEVA GENERACION (a.k.a. CJNG; a.k.a. JALISCO NEW GENERATION CARTEL; a.k.a. NEW GENERATION CARTEL OF JALISCO), Mexico; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [SDNTK] [FTO] [SDGT] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059].

GULF CARTEL (a.k.a. CARTEL DEL GOLFO; a.k.a. OSIEL CARDENAS-GUILLEN ORGANIZATION; a.k.a. "CDG"), Mexico [SDNTK] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059]. -to- GULF CARTEL (a.k.a. CARTEL DEL GOLFO; a.k.a. OSIEL CARDENAS-GUILLEN ORGANIZATION; a.k.a. "CDG"), Mexico; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [SDNTK] [FTO] [SDGT] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059].

LA NUEVA FAMILIA MICHOACANA (a.k.a. "LNFM"), Guerrero, Mexico; Michoacan, Mexico; Target Type Criminal Organization [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059]. -to- LA NUEVA FAMILIA MICHOACANA (a.k.a. "LNFM"), Guerrero, Mexico; Michoacan, Mexico; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [FTO] [SDGT] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059].

LOS ZETAS (a.k.a. CARTEL DEL NORESTE; a.k.a. "CDN"; a.k.a. "NORTHEAST CARTEL"), Mexico [SDNTK] [TCO] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059]. -to- LOS ZETAS (a.k.a. CARTEL DEL NORESTE; a.k.a. "CDN"; a.k.a. "NORTHEAST CARTEL"), Mexico; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [SDNTK] [FTO] [SDGT] [TCO] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059].

MS-13 (a.k.a. MARA SALVATRUCHA), El Salvador; Mexico; Honduras; Guatemala; United States [TCO]. -to- MS-13 (a.k.a. MARA SALVATRUCHA), El Salvador; Mexico; Honduras; Guatemala; United States; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [FTO] [SDGT] [TCO].

SINALOA CARTEL (a.k.a. CARTEL DE SINALOA; f.k.a. "GUADALAJARA CARTEL"; f.k.a. "MEXICAN FEDERATION"), Mexico [SDNTK] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059]. -to- SINALOA CARTEL (a.k.a. CARTEL DE SINALOA; a.k.a. "GUADALAJARA CARTEL"; a.k.a. "MEXICAN FEDERATION"), Mexico; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [SDNTK] [FTO] [SDGT] [ILLICIT-DRUGS-EO14059].

TREN DE ARAGUA (Latin: EL TREN DE ARAGUA) (a.k.a. "ARAGUA TRAIN"), Venezuela; Colombia; Chile; Peru; Ecuador; Brazil; Bolivia; Panama; United States; Target Type Criminal Organization [TCO]. -to- TREN DE ARAGUA (a.k.a. EL TREN DE ARAGUA; a.k.a. "ARAGUA TRAIN"), Venezuela; Colombia; Chile; Peru; Ecuador; Brazil; Bolivia; Panama; United States; Secondary sanctions risk: section 1(b) of Executive Order 13224, as amended by Executive Order 13886; Organization Type: Transnational Terrorist Group; Target Type Criminal Organization [FTO] [SDGT] [TCO].

