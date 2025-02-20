Southern Africa: SADC PF Training to Boost Economic Understanding

An online training workshop on trade-related issues organised by the Trade and Law Centre (Tralac), in collaboration with the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC PF), started yesterday.

Manager for the Standing Committee on Trade, Industry, Finance, and Investment programme of the SADC PF, Ms Masenate Molapo, said the training sought to equip members of Parliament and parliamentary staff with a foundational understanding of trade and trade agreements to better contribute to regional economic integration and policy development.

She said trade liberalisation and cooperation were central to SADC's mission of promoting sustainable economic growth and development. Through this training, which ends today, SADC Parliamentary Forum sought to strengthen parliamentary oversight and legislative engagement in trade-related matters. The workshop catered to MPs from portfolio committees dealing with trade, industry, finance, and economic affairs, as well as their clerks.

The sessions provided insights into the fundamentals of international trade, the role of parliaments in trade governance, and the evolving landscape of African trade integration.

Topics include introduction to international trade law and policy, to enable participants to understand why nations trade, how trade agreements were negotiated, and the role of parliaments in ratification.

Africa's trade and integration agenda is also under discussion while exploring intra-Africa trade, the SADC trade framework, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It also focused on AfCFTA developments, providing dates on negotiations, the guided trade initiative, and the broader implications of the trade agreement for regional economies.

By fostering a deeper comprehension of trade policies and agreements, the workshop was expected to enhance parliamentary decision-making on economic matters, ensuring that SADC member states leveraged the benefits of regional and international trade frameworks.

Additionally, it was set to support MPs in advancing policies that promoted trade-driven development and economic resilience across the region.

This virtual engagement, supported by SIDA, acknowledged the role of parliaments in shaping trade policies, strengthening governance, and ensuring that trade agreements align with national and regional priorities.

SADC PF secretary general, Ms Boemo Sekgoma, encouraged SADC MPs and staff of national parliaments to participate in the training.

"This workshop is an essential opportunity for MPs and parliamentary staff to enhance their understanding of trade, trade agreements, and regional integration.

"Given the pivotal role of trade in economic growth and development, this training is particularly beneficial for all members including those serving on committees related to trade, industry, finance, and economics," she said.