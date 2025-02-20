Zimbabwe: 'Marufu Was a Disciplined Cadre'

Liberation war hero Cde Joseph Josphat Marufu has been described as a hardworking, disciplined and a fearless freedom fighter who contributed immensely to bring freedom to Zimbabwe.

Cde Marufu (65) died on Wednesday last week in Marondera after a short illness.

Yesterday, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Advocate Itayi Ndudzo officiated during the burial of the freedom fighter after he was declared a provincial liberation war hero.

"It is a sad moment for the province and the nation at large as a dark cloud of sorrow and grief has been cast over our motherland. We gather here today to mourn the loss of Cde Joseph Josphat Marufu whose Chimurenga name was Cde Kudzanai Magorira.

"On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, the ZANU PF party, the entire Province of Mashonaland East, the freedom fighters and on my own behalf, I express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family at this very painful moment where we have lost a gallant son, a brave freedom fighter, a hardworking comrade, a party stalwart, a disciplined and loyal cadre," Adv Ndudzo, who was the chief mourner said.

Adv Ndudzo narrated the liberation war hero's history and achievements.

"Cde Marufu was born on October 14, 1960 in Harare. He was the seventh born in a family of eight, four boys and four girls. He did his primary education at Manjonjo Primary School from Grade 1 to Grade 5 and later proceeded to Mabika Primary school, until Grade Seven.

"After being irked by oppression, he joined the liberation struggle in 1977. He was recruited by Cde Leopord Shumba and was trained at Pfungwe Base, under the leadership of Forces in Takawira Sector Detachment F area.

"After receiving his training he was deployed to operate in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) as a commissar. He worked tirelessly in UMP till the ceasefire."

At independence, Adv Ndudzo said Cde Marufu joined fellow fighters at Dendera Assembly Point before being attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in August 1980.

"He received his training at Llywelyn Barracks and after the training he was deployed to 3:1 Infantry Battalion in Birchenough Bridge. He worked for three years in the national army.

"Cde Marufu joined Harare City Council's Rufaro Marketing and worked as a bartender and was later promoted to a bar manager, a post he held at retirement," he said.

Cde Marufu continued to serve ZANU PF and held numerous posts at cell, branch and district level.