The International Olympic Committee presidential candidate Kirsty Coventry has ignited discussion with her viewpoint on transgender athletes.

She advocates a total ban on competitors in categories that match their gender identity, arguing for restrictions based on biological sex.

As reported by The Telegraph, Zimbabwe's Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, is calling for strict rules on transgender participation in the Olympics.

"Ensuring fairness in women's sport and maintaining the integrity of women's categories is essential," Coventry said.

"It is vital that all stakeholders work together on this issue."

She also pointed to scientific evidence, adding, "This debate is not focused on men's competitions, which underlines the need to protect women's sport."

Her comments place her at the centre of the ongoing debate about the participation of transgender people in elite sport.

Although she does not agree with the most intransigent views, her support for the ban underlines her commitment to ensuring competitive equality in women's categories.

Coventry went on to claim that "transgender women have an inherent physical advantage in women's categories, potentially reducing fair opportunities for biological women.".

Drawing on her extensive sporting background, she highlighted the difficulties of allowing male-born athletes to compete in women's categories, particularly in physical contact sports.

Reflecting on her oversight of the Paris Olympics, Coventry cited the cases of Lin Yuting and Imane Khelif, who both won gold medals in boxing despite having previously been disqualified from women's competitions by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

"There are lessons to be learned from every situation," said Coventry, describing the Paris Games as a moment for deeper reflection on the issue.

As the IOC presidential race progresses, Coventry's position on the issue is likely to influence future policy decisions within the organisation.

With Los Angeles set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics, the issue remains in the spotlight, particularly as political figures such as US President Donald Trump, a known opponent of transgender inclusion in women's sport, continue to shape the wider conversation.

Emboldened by Trump's executive order banning transgender women from competing in women's categories in American sports, the IBA will take legal action against the IOC for allowing boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yuting to compete in the women's competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, the IOC just advise sports governing bodies that make the final decisions on eligibility.

The IOC have allowed transgender athletes to participate at the Olympics since 2004, but it wasn't until 2021 that the first openly transgender athletes competed.

Three top Olympic sports, track and field, swimming, and cycling, now bar athletes who went through male puberty from competing in women's international events. -- Agencies/Sports Reporter.