Zimbabwe: Chirewa Leaves Huddersfield Fans in Awe

Wolves completed a busy winter of transfer business, seeing three players arrive at Molineux while the same number exited the English Premiership football club.

Mario Lemina made his debut for Galatasaray on Monday after completing a £2.5 million transfer to the Turkish giants earlier this month.

It was also an emotional exit for Luke Cundle, who joined Millwall for £1m after spending over a decade at Wolves.

Last but not least, young Zimbabwean Tawanda Chirewa was loaned to Huddersfield Town following a failed spell at Championship side Derby County in the first half of the season.

The 21-year-old suffered a horrendous time injury at Pride Park but now the attacking midfielder is flourishing at the Terriers.

Chirewa emerged as an option for Wolves under Gary O'Neil last term, as the Englishman was forced to turn to the youth during an injury crisis.

The Zimbabwe international proved he wasn't ready for English Premier League football as he struggled with the physical side of the game.

Chirewa was excited about joining Huddersfield, though, and has seemingly found his level in League One after winning the Man of the Match award in his first two games.

He impressed during Town's 0-0 draw against Reading and was arguably even better in their 2-1 victory over Barnsley on Saturday.

Reacting to his performance against the Tykes, one Huddersfield fan wrote, "Massive shoutout to Tawanda Chirewa; he's quality."

"Don't know what derby fans were watching, but Chirewa definitely looks decent," another stated, while a third said, "Tawanda Chirewa, what a fantastic player, some real quality from him that we've been missing for a while."

"Very impressed with Chirewa," a fifth commented and another replied: "Chirewa carrying this Town team atm."

"Chirewa is the best player on the pitch," a seventh said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While Chirewa is predominantly an attacking midfielder, Huddersfield manager Michael Duff has found a place for him in the team on the left wing.

Thankfully, the youngster has flourished by cutting in on his dangerous right foot and showcased his work ethic by tracking back and closing down defenders.

Unsurprisingly, since he has earned the MOTM award in his first two outings, Chirewa's statistics from the win over Barnsley make for impressive reading. -- Molineux news.com