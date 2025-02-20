Zimbabwe: Fans React to Nyakallo 'Ba2cada' Leine's Comeback

Johannesburg. — Lesedi FM listeners can once again tune in to their favourite radio personality, Nyakallo "Ba2Cada" Leine, following his return after a controversial and uncertain hiatus.

The station officially welcomed back the beloved presenter, who resumed his breakfast show duties on Monday, February 17, co-hosting alongside Seipati "Twasa" Seoke.

Earlier this month, Ba2Cada, known for his engaging and motivational content, found himself at the centre of a management fallout that saw him barred from the Lesedi FM studios.

His troubles began after he failed to show up for his scheduled slots on December 30 and 31, leaving both listeners and management unaware of his absence.

A source revealed to "IOL" that the management only realised Leine was missing when the broadcast continued without him, sparking questions regarding his commitment.

"Management was angry that Ba2Cada was AWOL during a critical time," said the insider. "He was told that if he thought he was bigger than the station, he should leave."

Following the incident, Leine applied for leave in January but, upon his return, he was informed not to return to work due to "pertinent issues" the management wished to discuss.

However, the public's reaction to Ba2Cada's return has been overwhelmingly positive.

Fans of the seasoned presenter took to social media to express their excitement.

@Johanna_vavilov shared: "I screamed in the morning when I heard @cadamgaga's voice on the radio."

Another user, @_Just Trey_, described him as "Messi wa radio is back," while @ThabangLebake16 shared his gratitude, saying, "Thank you for coming back to work, bro. I have been listening to something I don't like to be honest recently. You build people's lives. I'm proud of you, grootman."

From his humble beginnings in 2004 at Johannesburg-based Jozi FM, Ba2Cada's journey has been marked by significant achievements.

His talent was quickly recognised by SABC's Lesedi FM, where he cultivated a massive following and won numerous awards for his contributions to the station.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, he served as a judge in the Kwaito category for the South African Music Awards (Samas) between 2008 and 2013, further solidifying his reputation in the industry.

Ba2Cada, who has also aspired to become a professional soccer player, has carved a niche for himself as a skilled radio presenter and MC, showcasing his versatility and connection with the audience.

As he resumes his role at Lesedi FM, both the station and its listeners look forward to the inspiring content and engaging conversations he is known for. -- iolnews.