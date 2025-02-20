Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Hosts Languages Day Expo

The country's biggest diversified media group, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited next week hosts a Languages Day Expo in Harare to celebrate the diversity of languages across the globe and foster cultural exchanges among countries.

The expo, which the media group is hosting for the first time, will be an important feature on the firm's calendar of events going forward.

Zimpapers is also hosting the event in commemoration of the International Mother Language Day (IMLD) which was proclaimed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 1999 to recognise the importance of mother languages in preserving cultural heritage and promoting cultural diversity.

In an interview yesterday, Zimpapers public relations and communications manager Mrs Pauline Matanda said her organisation was excited to have partnered with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in hosting the Languages Day Expo.

"As an organisation, we are excited to have partnered with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in hosting this exhibition focused on celebrating Languages Day -- the expo is a celebration of linguistic diversity and cultural exchange in the country and the rest of the world.

"This is why we have invited embassy officials, language experts or enthusiasts, language educators and the general public at this upcoming momentous occasion.

"The upcoming expo is testimony to Zimpapers' commitment to promoting language-learning, cultural exchange, and community engagement," she said.

"Taking into account that many Zimbabwean students are leaving the country to pursue tertiary education in various fields the world over, this expo provides prospective students from Zimbabwe to link up with different agencies that offer language-learning services as well as universities and colleges abroad and get insights on foreign languages and cultures.

"This will help them communicate and appreciate the rich cultural diversity the world offers when they leave for their studies."

In recent years, Zimbabwean students have been pursuing studies in different fields like science, technology, engineering and medicine in countries such as Germany, China, France, India, Cyprus, Canada, Russia, and in the region in Zambia, South Africa and Namibia, among others.

Some of the Zimbabwean students have been enrolling at foreign universities through Government-to-Government scholarships such as the Algerian Scholarship Programme.

"At Zimpapers, we recognise the significance of language in shaping our identities, cultures, and communities -- and thus the Languages Day Expo is our way of promoting linguistic diversity, language awareness as well as promoting and nurturing greater understanding and cooperation among nations.

"Thus, we are looking forward to a fruitful exchange of ideas and experiences," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the country's Constitution, Zimbabwe has adopted 16 official languages and these are Sign Language, IsiNdebele, Tonga, Venda, Kalanga, Chibarwe, Nambya, Xhosa, Shangani, Chewa, Ndau, Shona, English, Sotho, Tswana and Khoisan.

The forthcoming Languages Day Expo seeks to foster nation building by showcasing the diverse cultures and language plurality that exist across communities in the country.

"We believe that language is a powerful tool for building bridges between cultures and communities, and we look forward to a vibrant and enriching celebration," said Mrs Matanda.

To be part of this exciting programme, please contact Kumbirai Tarusarira on: 0782623185 .