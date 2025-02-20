Zimbabwe: Chauke Salutes Tendai Zimuto

As distance runner Tendai Zimuto celebrates his recently won Harare Athletic Board Senior Men Athlete of the Year award, his coach Benson Chauke hopes the feat motivates him.

Zimuto is one of the several athletes recently honoured by the provincial board for their achievements in 2024.

Having had a good season last year, winning some of the country's top races, including the CBZ marathon and the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, Zimuto found himself among the province's top athletes.

"For Tendai being selected to be a provincial (senior men's) athlete of the Year for 2024, it's a recognition of the exploits he has had during the (past) year.

"The results that he posted possibly stands out.

"And the board picks such performances and such hard work to try and celebrate with him.

"And celebrate with the province the hard work he has put in to attain those performances in terms of his marathon times in Europe, running 2:09 twice.

"Also being the national champion for 10 000m, and also his performance for the Hamburg half marathon in Germany," said Chauke.

He believes the recognition can motivate the long-distance runner and inspire other athletes.

"It brings a reason to go for training, a reason to wake up, to work hard, for him to be able to get that kind of recognition.

"He is happy to be recognised and I hope this might inspire other athletes to also want to be recognised as such."

Zimuto is one of the several hopefuls for qualification to the World Championships. "His plans might be to try and qualify for World Championships and possibly make the team for the World Championships.

"Those are the major plans for the year. "Otherwise, any other smaller plans, those are going to be determined by the coach and the manager," Chauke said.

Other winners included Ethel Pangiso, also a distance runner, who walked away with the Senior Women Athlete of the Year award.

HAB chairperson Cousinet Simunyu said the awards are a testament to dedication and passion.

"The challenges we faced, the victories we celebrated, and the bonds we have formed are what make our community strong.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is through our collective efforts that we continue to elevate the standards of athletics in Harare," said Simunyu.

Munyaradzi Katiyo and Stella Jongwe were crowned Para Sport Man and Woman Athlete of the Year.

For the juniors, Wellington Zingwe and Brenda Njodzi were the winners, while Collen Jimu and Mavhuto Tumba walked away with the Official and Coach of the Year awards.

Harare Athletic Club (HAC) were voted Partner of the Year.

The Harare province team were voted team of the year.