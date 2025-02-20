Zimbabwe: Firm Gives Shurugwi District Hospital U.S.$30 000 Facelift

Shurugwi-based Chinese mining company Chengetai Chengxi Investments has availed US$30 000 towards the refurbishment of Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary and maternity ward.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover of the donation, Chengxi general manager Simon Karimanzira said US$20 000 will cater for the rehabilitation of the mortuary while US$10 000 will fund renovations and equip the maternity ward.

He said the donation was part of Chengxi's corporate social responsibility programmes in Shurugwi.

Mr Karimanzira said Chengetai Chenxi Investments which is operating in the Boterekwa Escarpment area was committed to improve the livelihoods of the people in the community. He said the company will be working with the community beginning with critical areas such as health and water sanitation.

"It's our duty as a company to work with the community we are working under and the most critical issue which was raised for now was the state of the mortuary at Shurugwi District Hospital. It can only accomodate two bodies and the mortuary is very old and obsolete. We then asked the authorities to do some quotations to find out how best to upgrade it and they gave us a quote of $30 000 for the mortuary upgrade to accomodate at least seven bodies and this is what we have donated today," said Mr Karimanzira.

He said the company has also been working with the Shurugwi community drilling boreholes in various areas.

"We have also drilled borehole in several villages in Shurugwi and donated money towards the construction of two classroom blocks at Msasa Primary school, " he said.

Shurugwi Residents Association chairperson Mr Blessings Madzitire said the company's gesture was welcome but said the firm should do more to improve Shurugwi.

"Now that Zimasco which used to do a lot of community projects in Shurugwi is as good as dead, we now look to such companies like Chengeta Investments and Unki Mine which operate in Shurugwi to do more social responsibility programmes.

"We have bad roads, our health delivery system needs to be revamped so we are happy when such companies play an active role to develop the communities they operate from," he said.