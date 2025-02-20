Zimbabwe: Chance for Zindoga to Prove Zwane Right

Marumo Gallants forward Junior Zindoga received blessings from Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane eight years ago when he nearly joined the South African Premier Soccer League giants.

Zindoga is expected to inflict pain on Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership fixture tonight.

He caught the attention of Zwane, regarded by many as the best active South African player, during his trial at Masandawana. Although the deal was not successful, Zwane was left convinced that Zindoga would shine.

Zwane comforted Zindoga during his trial, helping him with everything within his power to feel at home.

Zindoga told Zimpapers Sport that Zwane's words injected a strong desire in him to reach for the stars despite being rejected by the Brazilians. Zwane might not participate in this fixture as he is still recovering from an Achilles injury sustained during Bafana Bafana's AFCON qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville in October last year. But, should Sundowns decide not to field Zwane, it's clear that he will be happy to see Zindoga's name being discussed as a major worry in their dressing room.

The 26-year-old fired the solitary goal that helped the Gallants progress to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup against AmaZulu on Saturday. "I was still young, fresh from high school, and I don't blame myself for not managing to secure the deal because there are many boxes that need to be ticked at that club.

"But I was really surprised when Zwane showed me love and encouraged me to keep believing. He told me that one day I would become a great player, and getting such words from him really boosted my self-esteem. "When I was down and without a team, I would look at our picture together, and it has always pushed me to keep my eyes on the prize," said Zindoga. Zindoga also revealed that Warriors legend Peter Ndlovu gave him a place to stay during his trial stint at "Masandawana."

"I have utmost respect for Peter, not only because of his status on the continent but also for the love he showed me when I was on trials at Sundowns. He created a place for me to stay and gave me everything I needed during that time.

"It was a gesture that I will never forget. I know he is happy for me, and we became a family from that point until this day," he said.