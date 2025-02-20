Zimbabwe: Two Sentenced to Life for Robbery, Murder

Police have welcomed a court outcome in which two men have been sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering their colleague after robbing his motor vehicle in Figtree.

The two are Ketai Nhanha aged 30 of number 100 Jahunda township in Gwanda and Jenfat Manamike aged 34 of Village Manamike, Headman Manamike under Chief Mukoka in Gokwe for. In a statement, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said,

"The duo was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of their colleague after robbing his motor vehicle. The sentence marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the victim and his grieving family.

"The court found that the two accused persons, acting with premeditation and malice, robbed the deceased of his vehicle before taking his life in a heinous act of violence.

"The successful prosecution of this case underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to ensure that perpetrators of violent crimes are held accountable.

The swift and thorough investigation by the police played a crucial role in securing this conviction, demonstrating the effectiveness of our justice system in addressing serious criminal offences."

Circumstances were that on June 20, 2024, a member of the Police Constabulary received information that there was a body in a nearby bush along the MK1 Nsukamini Powerline in Figtree and he made a report.It was later established that the deceased was murdered and his vehicle stolen.

"As investigations were pursued information was received to the effect that the stolen motor vehicle had been spotted in Gwanda.

"Acting upon the information received the police managed to arrest the accused person who was driving the suspected stolen vehicle but its number plates were removed.

"After recovery of the vehicle, investigations carried out revealed that the chassis and engine numbers matched that of the stolen vehicle. Upon interview, the accused revealed that it was the deceased's vehicle and he implicated the second accused as his accomplice. Police tracked down the second accused and arrested him in Bulawayo," Detective Insp Muteweri said.

Searches were conducted in his house and the vehicle registration number plates AFH 4980 were recovered hidden under the bed.

On February 11, 2025, the two appeared at the Bulawayo High Court before Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi while Thobekani Nyathi represented the State. Both accused persons were found guilty on both charges after a full trial and were both sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on the charge of robbery and sentenced to life imprisonment on the second charge of murder.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. While no sentence can ever replace the life lost, we hope that this verdict brings some measure of closure and justice to those affected by this tragic crime. This case serves as a stern warning to those who engage in violent criminal activities.

"The justice system will not waver in its duty to protect innocent lives and uphold the rule of law. We urge members of the public to continue cooperating with the Police by providing information that can aid in crime prevention and resolution," Detective Insp Muteweri said. Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested on allegations of robbing a man of US$100 and a cellphone after attacking him with a beer bottle at a nightclub in Mbare.

The suspects were apprehended by the public after the complainant shouted for help.

They are Kelvin Kandemiri (21) and Spencer Samadamba (25) who were arrested in connection with the case of robbery which occurred near a nightclub in Matapi, Mbare.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said,

"The complainant was allegedly attacked with a beer bottle before US$100 cash and a cellphone were stolen.

"The suspects were arrested after the complainant cried for help from the public."