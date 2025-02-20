Zimbabwe: Discipline Key, Says President. . .Slams Disrespect of Leadership At Public Events

President Mnangagwa has warned people who put on Zanu PF regalia, but then go on to deviate from the principles the revolutionary party stands for through indiscipline such as disrespect of leadership, especially at public events.

He said Zanu PF values discipline as a cornerstone of its survival and everyone was duty-bound to uphold discipline.

The President said this on Monday at an interactive meeting with editors from the public and private media at State House.

He made the remarks after being asked on the apparent disrespectful conduct shown by some Zanu PF supporters and some members of the public, who sometimes seek to denigrate the party leadership, particularly the Presidium at national events such as burials of national heroes at the National Heroes Acre.

"I am so happy; this is the vibrancy of democracy. The foolish and the wise both have their day. I think those who really are Zanu PF at heart go by the rules and decorum of Zanu PF.

"We have other people who are in Zanu PF, who in themselves are not Zanu PF, but they dress in Zanu PF regalia, so you must always see when people talk and see which camp they belong to when they open their mouths," said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to political developments on the globe, the President said the decision by the United States administration led by President Donald Trump to impose sanctions against South Africa for its policy to embark on land reform would not affect the region, but would galvanise Pretoria and the region as a whole to work hard.

"I can assure you that those who impose sanctions on other countries should have learnt a lesson. Zimbabwe's growth was faster when we were under sanctions than before sanctions.

"So, if you want an economy to grow faster, impose sanctions. So we are a good lesson, we have developed and grew our economy under sanctions and I do not think that South Africa would be an exception.

"South Africa is a solid country with a solid economy based on its resources and I have belief that the people of South Africa are rooted in South Africa themselves.

"The outside world can only assist what the South Africans themselves can do for their country. So do not lose sleep about people imposing sanctions on others," said President Mnangagwa.

On the efforts being pursued to resolve the country's debt arrears, the President said there will eventually be a reflection on achievements made, given that African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina's term at the bank was coming to an end this year.

Dr Adesina is the Champion of Zimbabwe's arrears clearance and debt resolution process while former Mozambican President Joachim Chissano is the high level facilitator.

"We are still in that process; our facilitator is still engaged in that process. Everything possible is being done and we shall know what achievement we will have at the end of his term and we will pick it from there," said President Mnangagwa.