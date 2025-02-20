Liberia: Islamic Cleric Faces Backlash

-For failure to criticize Boakai

A renowned Liberian Muslim Cleric comes under public criticism here for allegedly turning blind eyes against ills under President Joseph Boakai, but Imam Ali Krayee denies.

- Liberia's Chief Imam, Ali Krayee, who was previously an outspoken critic of former President George Weah, faces significant backlash here for keeping silent on ills in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's leadership.

His silence has raised concerns among some of his followers and political observers, who are questioning whether his failure to voice criticisms is due to a shift in political stance or a sign of favoritism towards the new administration.

Krayee's shift from being a vocal critic to remaining largely silent under President Boakai has caused a lot of speculation and disappointment. Many people seem to feel that Krayee, who once actively addressed national issues and held power accountable, is no longer fulfilling that role.

But responding to criticisms of his silence here, he shifts blame onto the media when he appeared on OK FM on February 18, 2025.

According to Imam Krayee, he the Liberian media has not amplified his voice, which might suggest that he feels his messages or criticisms are being overlooked or not given the attention they deserve.

"We have been talking. Unfortunately part of the blame that we are not talking should be placed on the media", he points out.

He explains that in less than two months after the Boakai administration took office, he addressed an important issue about the government's failed Asset Recovery process, specifically noting that any recovery effort that does not include the previous regime led by Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, would be a "mockery."

This message, according to Mr Krayee, was part of his end-of-Ramadan address last year, which suggests that he has continued to speak out on key national matters, particularly those related to accountability and governance.

Asked if his new role at the National Port Authority (NPA) was influencing his perspective or causing him to tone down his criticisms, he retorts "The country belongs to everyone, regardless of religious background and anyone can fulfill a role in government."

However, he faced significant criticism from Liberians who believe that his silence is directly linked to his new position as member of the Board of the National Port Authority (NPA).

Many feel he has compromised his previous vocal stance on national issues in exchange for his government appointment.

A caller, Musa Konneh, expressed frustration regarding Imam Ali Krayee's apparent shift in behavior since joining the NPA board. Konneh's disappointment highlights the belief that Krayee's new position has limited his ability to speak out freely, particularly on issues that matter to the public.

Another caller Melvin Diggs points out that "Krayee was once quick to criticize the Weah government at every opportunity, but now, under President Boakai administration, he seems to either remain silent or turn a blind eye to what is happening in the country."

A pro-Weah commentator, Frank Gibson, says Imam Ali Krayee is "compromised," reflecting the growing unhappiness many feel with the religious leader's recent actions, or lack thereof.

Nevertheless, Chief Krayee cautions President Boakai about his legacy, reminding the President that the people expect him to do much better, while encouraging Mr. Boakai to live up to the expectations of the public.