Liberia: Concerned Citizens Demand Justice

-Over alleged Chinese brutality

A group of concerned Liberians are threatening to protest over alleged brutality against one of their colleagues by a Chinese national, Michael Shio.

- A Group of citizens under the banner Concerned Citizens of Liberia vows to protest against the government for what they term tremendous injustices perpetrated against peaceful citizens across the country.

"If the Boakai Administration fails to take drastic actions against people who are in the constant habit of brutalizing peaceful citizens, we will stage a protest action in demand of justice," they threaten.

Spokesperson Alpha Gray in a news conference Tuesday, February 18, 2025, said government was shielding foreign nationals and other perpetrators, who allegedly kill and brutalize peaceful citizens without any actions taken.

The Victim

On January 13, 2025, it was reported that a Chinese national, along with three of his accomplices, subjected a Liberian, Momo Davis, to an abhorrent act of violence and inflicted pain on him for some unknown reasons at the alleged perpetrator's residence in Monrovia.

He notes that the incident took place right under the nose of President Boakai and the government, sparking serious criticism about safety and protection of citizens.

But reacting to the incident, Spokesperson Gray laments that allowing a foreign national to brutalize a Liberian on his own soil is not only a disgrace but a shame for a government that campaigned with a promise to rescue the nation from social injustice, poverty, business as usual, and bad labor practice, among others.

He says it is saddening that an environment that should have provided safety for its own citizens would turn out to be a scene of horror, saying "We as a group will not allow this to go unchanged."

Gray reveals that the hideous violent act carried out against Momo Davis under the order of Chinese national Michael Shio include torture, chase down, burn with hot oil and beaten severely, acts he describes as not only barbaric but speak volumes about moral decline amongst those who feel they are untouchable.

"The sight of a fellow Liberian citizen being treated in their own country in such a way is a profound violation of human rights that should sicken every citizen."

Gray, however, calls on Liberians to rise up, saying that as citizens of Liberia, we can't afford to be complacent. The absence of Chinese national Michael Shio and his accomplices presents an opportunity for the government to respond firmly and decisively.

According to him, suspect Michael Shio and his accomplices are currently unaccounted for, lamenting that the absence of justice in such a case is a grave matter that must resonate throughout the Liberian society and into the leadership hall.

Gray says if it is proven that the perpetrator, along with his accomplices, escape justice, the concerned citizens will send a strong message to the world that Liberia is a vulnerable state, a place where foreigners can inflict injuries and carry out violent acts on peaceful citizens without fear of punishment.

"The silence of the police and the judiciary surrounding this matter is deafening; if the government allowed this to be swept under the rug, it will not only embolden perpetrators of crimes but will also place Liberians in danger."

He calls on the Liberia National Police to launch a manhunt for Michael Shio and his accomplices to bring them to justice.

We must all remember that it is not just Momo David's pain; it's a shared sorrow that resonates across the country; I'm calling on citizens to stand in solidarity for every Liberian who has suffered violence and injustices under the Boakai Administration."