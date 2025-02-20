Liberia: About 216 Officials Blocked From Government Payroll

The Director-General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Josiah F. Joekai, has announced the immediate suspension of 216 government officials from the CSA's payrolls for February 2025.

Monrovia, February 19, 2025/ This decision follows President Boakai's instruction on February 12, 2025, to suspend over 457 officials who failed to declare their assets.

Two officials from the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, 198 from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and three from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are affected.

Additionally, officials from other entities, including the Governance Commission, Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), Liberia Land Authority, Ministry of Justice, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Ministry of National Defense, have also been impacted.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism on Tuesday, Director-General Joekai explained that the CSA's actions aim to ensure compliance with asset declaration laws.

He emphasized that any official affected by this decision will not receive their February salary unless they fulfill the required obligations

The CSA boss urged all affected officials to declare their assets with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and obtain clearance from the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs.

"Once these steps are completed, officials will be reinstated on the government payroll." He added

However, he reported that, as a result of their actions to block the 216 officials from government payrolls for the month of February, they have saved about USD$104,000.73.

This amount will be moved into an extra account," Joekai disclosed, further noting that the agency is working closely with the Bureau of State Enterprises to determine the total savings from this measure.

According to him, US$14,000.73 has already been transferred into the extra account, and further updates are expected once the account is fully operational.

Meanwhile, Director-General Joekai assured that a full report would be submitted to President Boakai to decide how the funds will be utilized.