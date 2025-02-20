Rwanda: Supporting Teenage Access to Reproductive Health Services Is Securing Their Future

The Ministry of Health on February 17 presented before parliament its proposal to lower the age of consent for contraceptive use from 18 to 15, citing high rates of teenage pregnancies and child mortality.

This is a necessary and progressive step towards protecting the well-being of young Rwandans. After several attempts, it is time for us to embrace this move, as it prioritizes public health, and the future of our young people.

Teenage pregnancies remain a pressing issue in sub-Saharan Africa, including Rwanda, where 8,000 girls under 18 received antenatal care between June 2023 and July 2024, making up 2 percent of all pregnancies attended to at health facilities. Furthermore, one in three legally induced abortions in that period involved minors under 18.

By ensuring that adolescents can access contraception and reproductive health services, we empower them to make informed choices, safeguard their futures, and break the cycle of poverty that often follows early motherhood.

Many argue that providing contraception to teenagers promotes promiscuity, but research from countries that have implemented similar policies shows the opposite. Access to reproductive health services does not encourage early sexual activity; rather, it equips young people with the knowledge and resources to make responsible decisions. Comprehensive reproductive health education, paired with access to contraception, leads to lower rates of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

This bill is also a matter of gender equality. Denying adolescents access to reproductive health services disproportionately affects young girls, limiting their educational and economic opportunities.

Rwanda has made remarkable progress in advancing gender equality, and this bill aligns with its commitment to ensuring that all citizens- especially young women- have control over their bodies and futures.

We must prioritize the health and dignity of our youth. Defending this bill means standing up for a healthier, more informed, and more empowered generation.

Let us support this initiative and continue building a Rwanda where every young person has the right to a bright future.