Zimbabwe: Artuz Calls On Govt to Scrap Two Examination Boards for Ordinary, Advanced Level

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has implored the government to scrap the current set-up of two examination boards for Ordinary and Advanced Level students arguing that this is increasing inequalities among learners.

Students in the country can sit for their examinations under the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) board while those who can afford can opt for the University of Cambridge exams board.

However, the teachers' group contends that some learners have enjoyed the prestige of the foreign examinations board, diminishing the value of equality in education.

"ARTUZ reiterates its demand for a single examination board that serves all candidates, regardless of their socioeconomic status. The current system, which favours elites who can afford Cambridge examinations, is discriminatory and perpetuates inequality.

"It is deeply concerning that duty bearers, including government officials, continue to neglect ZIMSEC while their own children sit for Cambridge examinations," the union said.

In the wake of ZIMSEC exam registrations, the teachers' group bemoaned chronic underfunding of the local exams body and called for the urgent availing of resources by the government.

The teachers union castigated ZIMSEC's higher fees for private candidates saying they are unjust and exploitative and warned that the excess funds collected from private candidates are likely to be lost to corruption, further undermining the integrity of the examination system.

The lobby group said the gazetted US$11 and US$24 to be paid subject to payment by O and A'Level students is way beyond affordability and brings to question whether the government's subsidies towards basic education still exist.

" The government's claim of covering 55% of the fees is a fabrication designed to create the illusion of support while shifting the burden onto parents and guardians," added ARTUZ.