Africa: Who Warns of Surging Measles Cases As Global Infections Rise By 20 Percent in 2023

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over a sharp rise in measles cases worldwide, reporting a 20% increase in infections in 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to WHO, more than 10 million people contracted measles last year, with 107,500 deaths, mostly among children under five years old.

The surge is largely attributed to declining vaccination rates, leaving millions of children vulnerable to the highly contagious disease.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, making it one of the most easily transmitted diseases.

WHO warns that if one person gets measles, nearly everyone around them who is unvaccinated will also be infected.

Despite being preventable through immunization, measles remains a leading cause of child mortality globally.

The measles vaccine, administered in two doses, has been proven to provide lifelong protection, but coverage has declined in recent years due to disruptions in healthcare systems, vaccine hesitancy, and inadequate immunization programs in some regions.

WHO and other health experts are urging governments and healthcare providers to intensify vaccination campaigns, particularly in high-risk communities, to prevent further outbreaks.

Efforts to boost routine immunization programs and address misinformation about vaccines are seen as critical in reversing the trend.

The organization calls on parents, caregivers, and policymakers to prioritize measles vaccination to protect children and communities from severe complications, including pneumonia, encephalitis, and blindness.