Uganda: 152 Community Health Extension Workers Commissioned to Enhance Healthcare in Nakaseke

A total of 152 new Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) have been commissioned in Nakaseke District to bolster healthcare delivery and connect remote communities with health facilities.

The commissioning ceremony was led by Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

These CHEWs have been trained and equipped to provide essential health services, including health education, disease surveillance, maternal and child health services, and coordinating medical referrals.

The initiative aims to enhance community-based healthcare and alleviate the burden on local health facilities.

"As part of the CHEWs Strategy, we have commissioned Community Health Extension Workers from within Nakaseke to strengthen primary healthcare. With the tools and knowledge provided, they will promote disease prevention, maternal and child health, health education, and coordinate medical referrals, bridging the gap between health facilities and communities," stated Dr. Atwine.

This initiative responds to the ongoing healthcare challenges faced by communities in Nakaseke, where access to health services is often limited and local health facilities are frequently overwhelmed.

The CHEWs will serve as a crucial link between communities and healthcare providers, ensuring that essential health services reach even the most remote areas.

Their responsibilities will also include promoting disease prevention and early detection, helping to reduce preventable illnesses and ease the pressure on hospitals and clinics.

The newly commissioned CHEWs are expected to play a pivotal role in improving health outcomes, particularly in maternal and child health, while supporting the Ministry's broader efforts to strengthen primary healthcare in underserved regions.