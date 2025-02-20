Uganda: Bobi Wine Lists 46 Detained Civilians, Calls for Justice

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has revealed the names of 46 civilians currently facing trial in a military court, accusing the government of politically motivated detentions.

Kyagulanyi has called for the immediate release of these detainees, stating that they are being held unlawfully, despite a Supreme Court decision issued over two weeks ago.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to transfer their cases to civilian courts.

However, Kyagulanyi claims that the government has ignored this decision, continuing to detain them in what he describes as "illegal detention."

He further criticised the government's failure to comply with the court's directive, urging Ugandans to take action to end what he referred to as "this madness."

Among those listed as political prisoners are prominent figures such as Dr. Kizza Besigye, a leading opposition figure and former presidential candidate, and Hajj Obeid Lutale.

Other individuals named include Agaba Anthony (also known as Bobi Young), Ssekitoleko Yasin Machete, Sharif Kalanzi, and many others allegedly detained without trial for their political affiliations.

Kyagulanyi's call for the release of political prisoners is gaining traction as human rights organizations continue to express concern over the alleged abuse of power by the government.

The list of detainees also includes Joseph Muwonge, Abdallah Kintu, Umar Kato, and others, whom Kyagulanyi claims have been unjustly targeted for their political beliefs.

The political climate in Uganda has been tense, with opposition parties accusing the government of using the military court system to suppress dissent and silence critics of President Yoweri Museveni's regime.

The ongoing detention of civilians without due process has raised alarms among international human rights groups, which have called for greater accountability.

As the situation develops, the demand for justice and the release of political prisoners remains at the forefront of Ugandan politics.

Kyagulanyi has vowed to continue advocating for the release of those detained and urges the international community to apply pressure on the Ugandan government to uphold the rule of law.

The Supreme Court ruled on January 31, 2025, that the General Court Martial is strictly a disciplinary body for the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and has no jurisdiction over civilians.

The judgment, delivered by Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo, emphasized that military courts cannot conduct fair and impartial trials for civilians.

Despite this ruling, opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye remains in military detention.

Arrested in Nairobi in November 2024 and later transferred to Uganda, Besigye faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm and treason.

His trial before a military tribunal has drawn condemnation from rights groups, who argue that it violates both legal standards and the Supreme Court ruling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Museveni has previously criticized the court's decision, insisting that military courts are necessary for certain cases involving armed suspects.

His son,Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, also reinforced this stance in a post, declaring, "Ugandans are beginning to understand that in this country there is only one power! Field Marshal Yoweri Museveni. We will protect him and obey him to the end. People in red gowns and funny wigs can never scare us!"

Meanwhile, legal experts and opposition figures have raised concerns over the independence of the courts and the enforcement of the Supreme Court ruling.