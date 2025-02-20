Uganda: Traders Call On President Museveni to Intervene in Market Disputes

Traders in Kampala, under the Federation of Uganda Traders' Association (FUTA), have appealed to President Yoweri Museveni to address ongoing conflicts and injustices in city markets.

They claim that despite the President's directives on market leadership, some individuals continue to defy them, leaving traders struggling with high electricity and water costs, as well as illegal rental fees imposed by self-proclaimed landlords in government-owned markets.

FUTA chairperson John Kabanda said traders plan to take their grievances directly to the President in hopes of securing fresh directives.

"Traders are still suffering due to unresolved market disputes. We are taking all our concerns to the President so that he can issue new orders to end these challenges once and for all," he said.

Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, who was expected at the traders' meeting but was unable to attend, reaffirmed that the President's directives on market leadership remain in effect and that new management structures have been put in place.

"The President has already given clear directives to restore order in markets. I urge traders to focus on their businesses instead of politicizing market issues," she said.

She also dismissed claims that the ongoing reconstruction of Kisekka Market is intended for a bus terminal, assuring traders that the market is being rebuilt for them and that they will soon resume operations there.