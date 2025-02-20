Uganda: Over 8,000 Mpox Tests Conducted in Uganda With Who Support

19 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

The Ministry of Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), has successfully conducted over 8,000 mpox tests across Uganda, significantly improving the country's ability to detect cases and respond effectively to outbreaks.

This initiative has been crucial in enhancing case detection, contact tracing, and overall response strategies.

The collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Health and WHO have played a pivotal role in reducing the spread of mpox and ensuring swift intervention when needed.

WHO's assistance in this effort has included providing technical guidance on sample collection, transportation, and diagnosis, as well as orienting field teams on best practices for mpox testing.

Additionally, WHO has supplied vital reagents and consumables, which have enabled the smooth execution of testing and diagnostics.

This support has been key to strengthening Uganda's capacity to combat the disease and manage any potential outbreaks swiftly.

"With support from WHO, Ministry of Health Uganda, has conducted over 8,000 mpox tests, significantly enhancing case detection, contact tracing, and response decisions...... Join the fight against mpox by reporting suspected cases," stated WHO Uganda.

The ongoing collaboration is expected to further bolster Uganda's preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring the country remains vigilant in controlling the spread of mpox.

