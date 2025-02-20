South Africa: Gang Member Sentenced in the Western Cape High Court

19 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General (Adv) Thembisile Patekile commended the efforts of the investigating officer and the prosecuting team who worked diligently to present a well prepared case docket, leaving the court no choice but to sentence Christopher Kemp, a member of the Mongerol gang on Tuesday 18 February 2025 for his involvement in a shooting incident in Parkwood.

On 07 September 2020, at around 10:00, Christopher Kemp approached a group of gang members affiliated to the Six Bob Gang, produced a firearm discharging numerous gunshots and in the process fatally wounding a 10 year old boy. The murder came as a result of tensions between the two gangs involving territory and the sale of drugs. After an extensive investigation, eye witnesses were identified whose testimony were aligned to those of the victims who survived this onslaught on their lives.

Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang unit pursued all the relevant information at their disposal and commenced tracing operations to ensure a breakthrough in the investigation. Their determination resulted in the arrest of the person of interest. The investigating officer assigned to lead the investigation, prepared his witnesses and ensured that they were ready to face the gruelling onslaught from the defence lawyer.

On Tuesday 18 February 2025, Judge Van Leeve sentenced Christopher Kemp to life in prison. Lieutenant General (Adv) Thembisile Patekile wished the investigating officer well with his future endeavours to bring perpetrators of the law to book.

