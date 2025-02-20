Liberia: Explosion Leaves One Dead At Sethi

-With reports of injuries being kept hidden by the company

Sethi Steel Factory, once a beacon of industrial prowess and economic growth, has recently come under scrutiny due to a series of alarming industrial incidents. Reports indicate that poor safety measures have frequently endangered the lives of employees, leading to growing safety concerns.

Monrovia, February 19, 2025/ On Monday, February 17, an explosion has rocked the Sethi Ferro Fabrik Steel Factory in Chicken Soup Factory for the second time in less than four years, leaving one dead and another critically injured.

The Last incident left seven employees; four Liberians and three Indians critically injured, with safety measures at the factory remaining a concern.

One of the victims

The latest explosion, which occurred early Monday morning at the company's oxygen plant, left one employee, Saah Samukai, a machine operator, gruesomely killed as his burned body parts spread around the oxygen cylinder.

It took the efforts of the Police Rapid Response Unit around the area and citizens near the factory to rescue some of the employees caught in the explosion.

Eyewitnesses say other explosions at the factory have injured people but have been kept hidden from authorities. According to inside sources, the factory lacks several safety measures, and authorities have made no effort to bring Sethi into compliance.

"We heard the blast, and before we could rush, we saw the huge fire in the air, and everyone was afraid, a witness told the New Dawn on Tuesday.

"We managed to narrowly escape the fire. It was not easy, and this happened in the morning while we were trying to melt the iron into the pot," a worker at the Factory said.

The 36-year-old Saah Samukai is said to have worked with Sethi Ferro Fabrik since 2017.

This is the second time such an explosion has taken place at Sethi Ferro Fabrik Steel Factory; in August 2021, seven workers, including four Liberians and three Indians, were involved in an explosion at the Steel Factory.

The company in a statement released on Tuesday, the company described the incident as tragic while expressing its condolence to the family, friends and colleagues.

"We have initiated immediate engagement with the family of the deceased, identified as Saah Samukai, offering support during this difficult time. "Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragic loss," the management of Sethi Ferro Fabrik said.

The Company, through its communication department, said it is fully cooperating with local authorities to aid the investigation.

"Our employees are the heart of our operations, and their safety is our top priority. This loss is deeply painful for all of us," stated the management. "We will do everything in our power to support the family of Mr. Samukai and work alongside the authorities to understand and address this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved family, and we will continue to provide the necessary support during this difficult period." The statement added. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.