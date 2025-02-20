Liberia: 15-Year-Old Sayon Kromah On the Run for Alleged Murder

A 15-year-old murder suspect, Sayon Kromah, is on the run for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old girl to death in a quarrel.

The incident happened around 9 pm on February 17, 2025, when Suspect Sayon Kromah stabbed Masalan Konneh, 22, multiple times on her neck, an eyewitness narrated to the NEW DAWN on Tuesday.

The incident is said to have ensued after a heated argument between the pairs, who were noted for cracking jokes.

"Kromah often joked with this girl, and they laughed, but it was last night when they were arguing on something, and the confusion escalated, and we thought it was a usual joke," Cynthia Cooper, another eyewitness, explains.

She adds that when the argument escalated, Kromah ran inside for a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed Masalan in her neck.

The sad incident occurred in Daybreak, Mouth Open community, Barnesville Road near the Industrial Park.

Further details remain unclear, but it is reported that the confrontation ended tragically with the young girl's death.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has launched an investigation into the incident while Kromah is on the run.

Reports say Suspect Kromah is a motorbike mechanic who works at Day Break Mouth Open Junction, while the deceased was a seamstress working in a tailor shop in the same community.