Liberia: Govt Secures U.S.$80m World Bank Grant for Road Rehabilitation

-- MICAT Boss Announces Major Infrastructure Projects

The Government of Liberia has secured US$80M grant from the World Bank to rehabilitate roads in Paynesville, Sinkor, and Central Monrovia.

Monrovia, February 19, 2025/Minister of Information Jerolinmek Piah announced this on February 18 during the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism's (MICAT) regular press briefing.

The initiative aims to improve urban mobility by addressing deteriorated road conditions, including deep potholes and poor drainage systems, which have long plagued commuters and businesses.

According to Minister Piah, the Urban Resilience Project will be executed in two phases, including Phase One, which will focus on Paynesville, particularly roads in SKD Boulevard and Police Academy, while Phase Two, Road rehabilitation will extend to the entire Sinkor belt and into Central Monrovia.

Piah assured the public that rehabilitation work will begin within two weeks, with the goal of completing the project by May 2025. "A key aspect of the plan is the installation of effective drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, a major cause of rapid road deterioration in Monrovia."

"These interventions will restore pothole-ridden roads and improve transportation across the city," Piah stated.

In addition to the newly announced projects, the government is making significant progress on existing roadwork in Johnsonville, Mount Barclay, and Freeport, where construction is reportedly 90% complete in some areas.

Minister Piah also emphasized that the government is committed to completing unfinished road projects inherited from previous administrations, with plans to finalize at least 35-45% of these projects by the end of the year.

In a related development, Minister Piah disclosed that Liberia has secured a US$18 million grant from the Government of Japan to further support road construction.

The formal signing of exchange notes and the grant agreement is scheduled for March 12 in Monrovia.

The agreement will be signed by Liberia's Foreign Minister on behalf of the government, while Japan's ambassador to Liberia, based in Accra, Ghana, will sign on behalf of the Japanese government.

Minister Piah stated that the Japanese-funded road project will begin in August 2025 and will use a composite road structure designed to enhance durability.

"The first layer will be rigid concrete, followed by an asphalt overlay, making it more resistant to wear and tear," he explained.

He disclosed that the Chocolate City to Freeport Road corridor will be prioritized, with drainage systems and other necessary infrastructure incorporated into the construction process to prevent rapid deterioration.

"The government is not just making promises but delivering on its commitments. Residents will see and feel the impact of these developments," Minister Piah declared.

The government also focuses on upgrading water and sewer infrastructure to improve public health and sanitation.

Minister Piah revealed that the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC) has begun demolishing illegal structures built over sewer lines to enable proper drainage and sanitation services.

Additionally, efforts are underway to expand access to clean drinking water beyond Monrovia. Key updates include the following: Water supply systems are fully restored in Bopolu City, and contracts are awarded to connect 2,500 new households in Monrovia, Paynesville, and surrounding communities at no cost to residents, funded by the World Bank.

He further that President Boakai previously announced plans to connect 3,500 additional households within a year, with the first phase (2,500 homes) already in progress. "Plans to restore water access in Buchanan, Zwedru, Pleebo, and Greenville, with $1.5 million in initial funding secured,"

The government's efforts to modernize roads and public utilities highlight a strong commitment to national development. With funding secured from international partners like the World Bank and Japan, these projects are expected to significantly improve transportation, drainage, and water access.

Minister Piah reassured citizens that these projects will boost economic activity, ease urban travel, and improve public health. "By May next year, Liberians will travel on well-paved roads, free of the potholes and water damage we see today."-Othello B. Garblah.