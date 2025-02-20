Nigeria: SSS Threatens to Sue Ait, Channels Over Lagos Assembly Invasion Report

The security agency stated that failure to retract the report and publish an apology within 7 days will incur a civil and criminal suit.

The State Security Service, (SSS, also called DSS) has demanded a retraction of a report concerning its involvement in the recent invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In separate letters addressed to the managements of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Channels Television, and signed by the SSS legal counsel, Ayodeji Adedipe, the security agency stated that failure to retract the report and publish an apology within seven days will incur a civil and criminal suit.

The SSS alleged that the report contained inaccuracies and misrepresentations, which it claims may have tarnished the agency's reputation.

It said the report that the SSS invaded the Lagos Assembly and attempted to prevent the members of the Assembly and the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, from gaining access to the chamber is false.

The agency said it was invited by the Lagos State Assembly to prevent a security breach through a memo dated 14 February and signed by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, ATB Ottun.

According to the agency, the request for security by the Assembly was based on "credible information that plans were afoot to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker of the State Assembly on the 18th February, 2025."

"Our client was invited by the acting Clerk to come and support the Security Operatives attached to the Lagos State House of Assembly, from Sunday, 16th of February, 2025, in order to forestall an imminent break down of law and order, following the information that the former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Obasa planned to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025, a plan which he (the acting clerk) believed poses a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members.

"However, without any verification of the reason for the presence of our client's officials at the Lagos State House of Assembly on the 17th of February, 2025, your organisation maliciously and falsely broadcast, both on your news bulletin and print media, that our client had invaded/stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly with a view to preventing the members and speaker from entering the chamber for plenary," the SSS wrote in both letters.

Although the Assembly later acknowledged that it invited the SSS, it said the security operatives acted beyond their brief.

In a statement signed by Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, the lawmakers confirmed that the Assembly had indeed requested security coverage from the SSS.

Mr Ogundipe, however, stated that the Assembly did not instruct the SSS to bar access to the offices of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and the Acting Clerk.

He said the security officials were expected to be at the gate of the Assembly to prevent unwarranted entry, and not stop lawmakers from doing their duty inside the assembly complex.

"The events of today raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties," the lawmaker stated.

Monday's Chaos

Chaos ensued on Monday at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex when lawmakers and security officials, reportedly from the SSS, engaged in a stand-off over access to the hallowed chambers.

The lawmakers accused the SSS of invading the Assembly and preventing access to the offices of the speaker, her deputy and the acting clerk.

In a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the security officials pushed their way into the chambers through the rear entrance. They were, however, pushed back by lawmakers and workers of the assembly.

The stand-off which lasted for about 20 minutes, was described by the lawmakers as an "infringement on the independence of the legislature."