Somalia: Somali Forces Clash With Al-Shabaab in Hirshabelle State, Heavy Casualties Reported

Jowhar, Somalia — Somali National Army forces, supported by local fighters, clashed with Al-Shabaab militants early Thursday in the Middle Shabelle region, military officials said. The fierce fighting centered on the areas of Ceel Cali Axmed and Cali Fooldheere, where Somali troops and militias launched significant operations.

The Somali forces successfully drove Al-Shabaab from the areas, inflicting heavy casualties on the militant group, according to officials.

Local sources reported that the bodies of several Al-Shabaab fighters, including commanders, were found scattered in Ceel Cali Axmed, dealing a major setback to the insurgents.

Somali troops also seized a large cache of weapons and equipment from the militants, further disrupting their stronghold in the region. Authorities said the operation has bolstered security in Shabelle Dhexe and vowed to continue efforts until Al-Shabaab is expelled from southern Somalia.

Further details on the operation are expected to be released soon, with state-run media providing updates on the security situation and military progress.

Thursday's success underscores the increasing coordination between Somali forces and local militias in their campaign to dismantle Al-Shabaab's presence in key areas.

