Somalia: Somali Forces Clash With Al-Shabaab in Hirshabelle State, Heavy Casualties Reported

20 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia — Somali National Army forces, supported by local fighters, clashed with Al-Shabaab militants early Thursday in the Middle Shabelle region, military officials said. The fierce fighting centered on the areas of Ceel Cali Axmed and Cali Fooldheere, where Somali troops and militias launched significant operations.

The Somali forces successfully drove Al-Shabaab from the areas, inflicting heavy casualties on the militant group, according to officials.

Local sources reported that the bodies of several Al-Shabaab fighters, including commanders, were found scattered in Ceel Cali Axmed, dealing a major setback to the insurgents.

Somali troops also seized a large cache of weapons and equipment from the militants, further disrupting their stronghold in the region. Authorities said the operation has bolstered security in Shabelle Dhexe and vowed to continue efforts until Al-Shabaab is expelled from southern Somalia.

Further details on the operation are expected to be released soon, with state-run media providing updates on the security situation and military progress.

Thursday's success underscores the increasing coordination between Somali forces and local militias in their campaign to dismantle Al-Shabaab's presence in key areas.

This version adheres to AP style guidelines, including concise language, neutral tone, and proper formatting for datelines and attribution.

The date is updated to reflect the date (February 20, 2025) as a placeholder, assuming "early this morning" refers to the day of reporting.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.