Zimbabwe: Govt Says It Is 'Testing Equipment' As Troop Carriers Are Spotted Along Borrowdale Road

The armoured personnel carriers (APCs) spotted along Harare's Borrowdale Road are part of a routine exercise and not a cause for alarm, government has said.

This statement followed widespread speculation and public anxiety after several videos circulated online showing about 21 armoured troop carriers along Borrowdale Road, an unusual sight in Zimbabwe.

The last time armoured troop carriers appeared was during the violent protests following the 2018 disputed elections and before that, it was during the 2017 coup that removed the late former President Robert Mugabe from power.

Responding to concerns raised on X, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana, said, "There is a scheduled exercise to test equipment which is taking place today. Nothing to be concerned about."

The incident comes amid rising political tensions and factionalism in the ruling party, ZANU PF.

One faction supports President Emmerson Mnangagwa remaining in office beyond his current term, while the other insists on adhering to constitutional term limits.