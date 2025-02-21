Somalia: Somali Defense Minister and Turkish Counterpart Discuss Strengthening Security Cooperation

20 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Minister of Defense, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, and his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, held a significant meeting at Turkey's Ministry of Defense to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, combating terrorism, and advancing the training of the Somali National Army.

The meeting, focused on deepening cooperation and fostering stronger collaboration for long-term peace and stability, saw Minister Nur express his gratitude to the Republic of Turkey for its continued support in the fight against terrorism.

He emphasized that this support is crucial for ensuring the stability and security of Somalia.

Minister Nur also acknowledged Turkey's consistent commitment to helping Somalia confront terrorism, which plays a key role in achieving national security and peace. Turkish Defense Minister Güler highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between the two countries in tackling security threats and boosting defense capabilities.

The meeting is expected to further enhance the strategic partnership between Somalia and Turkey, with an emphasis on improving the capabilities of Somalia's armed forces and contributing to regional security.

