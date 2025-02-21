Eritrea: Measles and Rubella Vaccination in Central Region

The Ministry of Health in the Central Region has reported that measles and rubella vaccination coverage in the region has exceeded 95%. This update was shared during an activity assessment meeting held on 18 and 19 February in Asmara.

According to the report presented by Mr. Tesfay Tesfatsion, head of the office branch, significant progress has been made in the distribution of Vitamin A, as well as in the follow-up and treatment of pregnant women. As a result, maternal and infant mortality rates have been significantly reduced.

Mr. Tesfay also highlighted that delivery and eye surgery services have commenced at Biet-Meka'e Community Hospital. Additionally, 24 health facilities now operate around the clock, helping to alleviate the burden on patients. He further noted that new maternity rooms have been built in Adi-Hawesha, and delivery and laboratory services have been introduced at Tseazega Health Center. Local administrations and communities have actively contributed to the renovation and expansion of health facilities.

During the meeting, heads of the Ministry of Health branches in the sub-zones, along with community hospital administrators, presented reports on their respective activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Amina Nurhussein, Minister of Health, commended the efforts made and emphasized the importance of designing health programs aligned with both national and global standards.