Liberia: Ethiopian Airlines CEO Meets With President Boakai

The Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, paid a courtesy visit to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., at Ethiopia's Bole International Airport prior to President Boakai's departure from the country.

During their engagement, Mr. Tasew expressed his deepest gratitude to President Boakai for the warm welcome extended the Airline and lauded the resumption of flights to Monrovia, describing it as a significant milestone for regional integration and economic growth in Africa.

The discussion encompassed areas of mutual interest, including Ethiopian Airlines' operations in Liberia, prospects for expansion, and the pivotal role of aviation in enhancing connectivity across the continent.

Mr. Tasew reaffirmed Ethiopian Airlines' commitment to delivering world-class service to Liberia and bolstering its presence in the West African aviation sector.

President Boakai, in turn, expressed appreciation for Ethiopian Airlines' sustained investment in Liberia, acknowledging the airline's crucial role in facilitating business, tourism, and diplomatic engagements.

The President also emphasized his Administration's dedication to creating a conducive environment for the aviation industry, ensuring seamless travel and expanded economic opportunities for Liberians.

This farewell exchange points to the robust partnership between the Liberian Government and Ethiopian Airlines, reaffirming a shared vision for improved air connectivity and strengthened economic cooperation between Liberia and the rest of Africa.