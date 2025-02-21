Namibia: Visa On Arrival System to Be Launched in March

20 February 2025
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia is set to launch a new, more convenient Visa on Arrival (VOA) system for international travelers on 3 March, according to an announcement from Ally Karaerua, FENATA Chairperson.

"We are excited to advise that the new and more convenient Visa on Arrival (VOA) process for international travellers will be hassle-free. This new initiative is aimed at simplifying travel logistics and enhancing the overall experience for visitors to Namibia," he said.

According to Karaerua the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, along with the Namibia Investment Promotion & Development Board (NIPDB), the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB), and FENATA, have been working together on the implementation.

The new VOA process aims to simplify travel logistics and enhance the overall experience for visitors. An online platform will also go live on 3 March, allowing travelers to obtain e-visas in advance. Fact sheets with relevant requirements will be distributed.

The NTB will host a launch event at the ITB on the evening of 3 March, where local and international stakeholders can receive information about the new system. The same information will be shared with MIRCO for distribution to all embassies and consulates representing Namibia, she added.

Karaerua stated, "This development is part of Namibia's broader efforts to modernize its travel and tourism infrastructure, making it more accessible and welcoming for tourists and business travellers alike. By offering multiple visa application options, Namibia is catering to a wider range of travel preferences and providing more flexibility to international visitors."

Karaerua also acknowledged the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security for involving the private sector in the process, which he said led to "amicable solutions for all with the implementation of the new visas.

"We appreciate and would also like to acknowledge the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security to have involved the private sector on these engagements for us to have found amicable solutions for all with the implementation of the new visas," he concluded.

