Uganda: Govt Withdraws UPDF Bill 2024 to Comply With Supreme Court Ruling

The Government has withdrawn the Uganda People's Defense Forces Bill 2024, which was before the Defense and Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament.

Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua announced the withdrawal on behalf of Minister for Defense and Veterans Affairs Jacob Oboth Oboth during Thursday's parliamentary sitting, chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

According to Obua, the withdrawal is primarily aimed at enriching the bill and ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court ruling delivered on January 31, 2025. "The withdrawal is to enrich the bill and to ensure that the government complies with the Supreme Court ruling," Obua explained.

However, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi cautioned the government as they prepare to present a new UPDF amendment bill. "As they prepare to bring another bill, we caution them to ensure that it is not aimed at undermining the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law," Ssenyonyi warned.

The new bill is expected to be discussed by the NRM parliamentary caucus this Friday.

The withdrawal and planned reintroduction of the bill have sparked interest, with many awaiting the outcome of the discussions.