South Africa: Nehawu Revolted By the Non-Payment of Salaries By the North West Parks and Tourism Board

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] is revolted by the non-payment of salaries of our members and workers by the North West Parks and Tourism Board. We find it abhorrent that North West Parks and Tourism Board does not care about the implications of the non-payment of salaries.

As NEHAWU, we condemn this ill-treatment of our members and workers by the entity and we call on them to pay the salaries with immediate effect. Workers have financial responsibilities that they must fulfil and unfortunately, their financial commitments will not pause while the board is hogging their salaries.

Our members and workers at the entity have for a long time had to endure miseries brought about by the treatment from presupposed caring but intransigent management of the department as a direct result of failures of the entity to honour and fulfil its contractual obligations of paying of salaries.

The entity has previously failed to pay workers their salaries after having made numerous commitments and promises which raised high hopes to our members and workers that it would pay salaries. The MEC, Bitsa Lekompane, who is responsible for the entity recently assured the public that there's no crisis in the entity, although she knew very well that the Park Board has been facing a financial crisis for a long-time as a result of mismanagement, poor governance and administration. The entity has had five [5] Acting Chief Executive Officers [CEO] in a short space of time of less than a year, clearly demonstrating the crisis that confronts the entity.

We call on the Premier and MEC for the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to urgently and promptly attend to this matter of non-payment of salaries of our members and workers at North West Parks and Tourism Board. Any further delay will leave us with no choice but to unreservedly combat this despicable conduct by the entity through rolling mass demonstrations until the Premier addresses the challenges of North West Parks and Tourism Board.

As NEHAWU, we will not stand idle while our members and workers are not paid their salaries because of mismanagement of the North West Parks and Tourism Board.