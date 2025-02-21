Ethiopia Gears Up to Host Second United Nations Food System Summit

Stakeholders have convened today to discuss the ongoing preparations for Ethiopia's hosting of the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit, due to be held in Addis Ababa in July 2025.

On the occasion, Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente provided an overview of Ethiopia's action-oriented and transformative efforts to achieve food security.

He emphasized that various coordinated preparations are underway to ensure the successful hosting of the Summit.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, highlighted Ethiopia's experience in hosting major continental and international conferences.

He affirmed the country's commitment to making comprehensive preparations for the upcoming event, leveraging its existing capabilities.

Head of the delegation and Director of the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and FAO Office of Sustainable Development Goals, Estefanos Fotiou, praised Ethiopia's ongoing development efforts to enhance food security. He expressed confidence in the country's ability to host the Summit successfully.

The meeting involved various ambassadors, senior experts from various stakeholder organizations, representatives from the Ethiopian Embassy in Italy and the Ethiopian Permanent Mission in New York.