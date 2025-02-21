Namibia: Former Miss Universe Michelle Mclean Says Nujoma Motivated Her to Be More Than a Beauty Queen

Miss Universe 1992 Michelle McLean says it is through founding president Sam Nujoma's support, mentorship and guidance that she has been able to promote Namibia internationally.

"I am an example of a woman who was destined to be just a beauty, queen, but through Sam Nujoma's guidance I was able to contribute to the upliftment of underserved communities and education for children throughout Namibia since 1992," she says.

McLean says when she founded the Michelle McLean Children's Trust (MMCT) after winning the Miss Universe title, Nujoma agreed to be the patron of the trust.

She says she has worked with him on various projects for the past 34 years.

"One of the programmes that is close to my heart, was the Cool Project. He travelled up north to Namibia with me to deliver rough-terrain bicycles to children in remote areas who had to walk to schools a very long distance from their homesteads and villages.

"This project encouraged hundreds of students to attend schools in these remote areas," she says.

McLean says when the country made history by hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 1995, Nujoma showed great support.

"When we brought the Miss Universe pageant to Namibia in 1995 as the host country, we were able to raise tourism interest and investment in Namibia, which hugely boosted the economy.

"Nujoma backed me in initiating and coordinating the Miss Universe pageant in 1995 to benefit Namibia by marketing our country internationally so soon after independence," she says.

"We were able to do through a very generous donation by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt when they had baby Shiloh in Namibia in 2005. Nujoma also opened the Michelle McLean Primary School at Otjimuise in Windhoek in 2000, with the help of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, supporting over 1 300 pupils every year," she says.

McLean says she will always be grateful for Nujoma's mentorship, guidance and compassion.

She says he motivated her to be a global ambassador for Namibia.

"He never saw my title in pageantry as just an insignificant beauty achievement. He encouraged me to become a global ambassador for Namibia over three decades.

"Through his mentorship and support, the MMCT and I were able to raise millions of Namibia dollars for community support and education, initiating thousands of projects throughout Namibia," McLean says.

"I convey my sincere condolences to the founding first lady, Kovambo Nujoma, Utoni Nujoma, the children, as well as the Nujoma and Kondombolo families."