Uganda: Museveni Stresses Unity, Spiritual Calues in Uganda's Progress

President Museveni has underscored the critical role of combining secular leadership principles with spiritual values in driving Uganda's development.

Speaking at the 14th Annual Tarehe Sita thanksgiving at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya, Museveni emphasized that patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy remain key pillars in Uganda's journey toward prosperity.

"From the beginning, the secular and the spiritual have been intertwined," Museveni said.

"To achieve prosperity, one cannot rely on sectarianism. People who push tribal and religious divisions are enemies of progress,"he added.

The President explained that Uganda's economy depends on interconnected markets, highlighting the need for national unity and regional integration.

"A cattle keeper in Ankole cannot sell milk to his neighbour who also has milk; they need markets in Kampala and beyond," he noted.

Museveni drew biblical parallels, citing Jesus' teachings on love and unity. "This aligns with our secular goals. If you want prosperity, you must work for the prosperity of others," he added.

Reflecting on Uganda's liberation struggle, Museveni recounted the 1981 Kabamba attack, the first battle of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

He credited divine intervention for the eventual success of the revolution. "Looking back, I see that God was guiding us," Museveni said.

The President also urged young officers to embrace hard work, discipline, and diligence, noting, "Whatever a man sows, that is what he will reap."

Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth Oboth, praised Museveni's leadership, attributing the success of Uganda's liberation struggle to divine intervention.

"Those who pursued you during the struggle reportedly saw you turn into a 'cat.' It takes God to change nature," he said.

Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, emphasised the UPDF's commitment to discipline, professionalism, and patriotism.

"Our gathering today is rooted in the understanding that all riches and power come from God," he stated, quoting First Chronicles 29:12-13.

Brig Gen Joseph Freddy Onata, CEO of Wazalendo SACCO, praised the UPDF's transformation from a guerrilla force to a professional army.

"The UPDF's journey is a testament to resilience, faith, and divine intervention," he said.